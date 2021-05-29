'A Bumpy Story' to go on screen at Shanghai Intl. FilmFest.

In its first international presence, 'A Bumpy Story' will be screened at the 24th Shanghai International Film Festival in China.

The synopsis of 'A Bumpy Story' read, "An author dreams of writing an extraordinary story. A special moment comes when the dream comes true and the ability to write a fantastic story has emerged, but it is apparently too late."

The cast includes Hoda Zeinolabedin, Reza Kianian, Roya Nonahali, Habib Rezaei, and Homayoun Ershadi.

Founded in 1993, the SIFF is a competitive global event-driven by Shanghai's efforts to become an international cultural hub. A total of 3,693 films from 108 countries and regions registered for last year's event.

The 24th Shanghai International Film Festival (SIFF) will be held for ten days from June 11-20 this year, with the Golden Goblet Awards ceremony on June 19.

