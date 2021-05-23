Iranian short film to vie at German festival

It will be the sixth international festival the movie will participate in, after having been shown in France, India, and Kenya among others.

Asal Shams and Shayan Morad-Tajari play in the short film that will be screened during the German event in Berlin, January 3-18, 2022.

Born in Tehran, Taha Khanjani, 23, is a writer, director, and actor. Homeless was the first short film that he made in 2019.

The Courage Film Festival is aimed at all the filmmakers and screenwriters who use their work to take a stand and fight for what they believe is right. It seeks to show films that fight for good causes and portray the struggles and adversity that people and groups face when trying to bring about positive change and influence in a world where you sometimes have to shout in order to make yourself heard.

