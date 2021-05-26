Shanghai Intl. FilmFest. to host Iranian 'Walnut Tree'

Based on a true story, ‘Walnut Tree’ brings to life the horrific story of the chemical weapon attacks on northwestern Iran by the former US-backed regime of Saddam Hussein.

The synopsis of 'Walnut Tree' read, "Qader, a bricklayer from Sardasht in western Iran whose wife is pregnant with her 4th child, suddenly found himself amid a war crime perpetrated by the Saddam regime."

The cast includes Payman Maadi, Mina Sadati, Minoo Sharifi and Mehran Modiri.

In its third international presence, “Walnut Tree” will be screened at the 24th Shanghai International Film Festival.

Founded in 1993, the SIFF is a competitive global event-driven by Shanghai's efforts to become an international cultural hub. A total of 3,693 films from 108 countries and regions registered for last year's event.

The 24th Shanghai International Film Festival (SIFF) will be held for ten days from June 11-20 this year, with the Golden Goblet Awards ceremony on June 19.

