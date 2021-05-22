'A Yellow Narrative' goes to Houston Intl. FilmFest.

'A Yellow Narrative' is the story of some young Iranians who are fans of the Borussia Dortmund football team in Germany and speak of their love for their beloved team, regardless of any fear of being judged.

The film is set to be screened at the first edition of the Houston International Sports Film Festival in the US

The first annual Houston International Sports Film Festival will debut June 3-6, 2021. It is looking for stories that go beyond the field and show the relationship between sports and life. HISFF founder, Josh Merwin, is proud to present this game-changing festival. Its mission is to provide emerging filmmakers with a platform to launch and make a positive impact in people’s lives through the power of film.

ZZ/5217751