Iran not to hesitate to fully support Palestinians

Following the disgraceful retreat of Zionist regime from its attack on Gaza, Iranian Parliament Speaker Ghalibaf wrote in his twitter account on Fri., “The brave and courageous people of Palestine in the occupied lands and territories rubbed the noses of Zionists, who are the greatest enemies of the God Almighty and humanity in contemporary world of today, into the soil.”

He reiterated that Islamic Republic of Iran will not hesitate to fully support the oppressed Palestinian people even for a moment.

During the 11-day clashes between the Palestinian resistance groups in Gaza and the Zionist regime, more than 4,000 rockets were fired at occupied lands of Palestine by Hamas and Islamic Jihad armed wings Qassam and al-Quds Brigades, hundreds of which hit the ground in the occupied land calling into question the effectiveness of the Iron Dome air defense system in intercepting and destroying Palestinian resistance rockets.

The Zionist regime's security cabinet last night settled for the Egypt's plan to a ceasefire from 2 am on May 21 (03:30 am Friday Tehran local time).

