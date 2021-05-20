Saudi FM reiterates wrong claims on Iran nuclear activities

The Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan made the remarks in an interview with Saudi Al-Arabiya television.

In the interview, Faisal reiterated the claim that the Iranian nuclear issue threatens the stability of the region, adding that, "It is necessary to reach a comprehensive and strong agreement."

Earlier, Ambassador Abdallah Y.Al Mouallimi, Saudi Arabia Permanent Representative to the United Nations called on Iran to take part seriously in the ongoing Vienna talks, claiming that in that case stability and regional security will be ensured.

This is while Tehran has repeatedly stressed that all its nuclear activities are peaceful and are used for civilian purposes to improve the living standards of the people.

While Saudi Arabia expresses concern over the instability and security in the region, it ignores its deadly involvement in the Yemen war and its crimes against the defenseless people of Yemen over the past six years.

