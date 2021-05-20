"It's time for US to return to JCPOA, lift sanctions"

Deputy Iranian foreign minister Seyed Abbass Araghchi, who leads the Iranian delegation in Vienna talks to salvage the Iran nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), made the remarks in an interview with Japanese NHK World TV after the 4th round of the nuclear talks in Vienna's Grand Hotel between Iran and the remaining parties to the accord.

After the JCPOA meeting on Wednesday, Araghchi told NHK that "there were still some key issues left to be decided."

He added that it was time for the US to return to the deal and lift the sanctions.

The top Iranian negotiator also said that the Iranian delegates were leaving Vienna "with hope that we would resume our job next week and hopefully we can conclude it."

Asked about continued cooperation with IAEA, Araghchi said the Iranian government would decide later.

KI/PR