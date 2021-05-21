Continuation of Trump-era sanctions under Biden unacceptable

According to a statement by the Iranian Foreign Ministry, the top Iranian diplomat Mohammad Javad Zarif has made the remarks in a telephone conversation with the European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell.

During the phone call, the latest development revolving around the ongoing talks in Vienna between Iran and the remaining parties to the JCPOA to salvage the deal and the previously reported significant progress made in the talks, as well as the remaining unresolvable issues were discussed by the two diplomats.

Zarif praised the efforts made by Borrell and his colleagues in the EU foreign policy department, but he criticized the continued US economic terrorism that the previous US administration waged against Tehran but the new US administration is still exercising five months after Biden took office.

The Iranian foreign minister said that the continuation and using Trump-era's illegal and inhumane sanctions as leverage by the Biden administration is unacceptable to Iran.

