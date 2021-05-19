Agreement on revival of JCPOA ‘within reach’: Ulyanov

In a tweet on Wed., Ulyanov wrote, “The 4th round of the Vienna talks is over. The #JCPOA participants at their meeting today noted that “good” or “significant” progress was made and that an agreement is “within reach”. The Joint Commission will resume its work early next week.”

“Hopefully the 5th round will be final,” he added.

At today's meeting of JCPOA Joint Commission, which was attended by delegations from Iran and JCPOA member states at the Grand Hotel Vienna, the heads of delegations reviewed the progress made in the fourth and final round of texts and exchanged views on relevant issues.

It should be noted that in the recent two weeks, various negotiations and consultations between the delegations, both at the level of deputies and at the experts’ level, were ongoing intensively.

Hours before the Joint Commission meeting of JCPOA was convened, expert group for lifting of sanctions and expert group of executive measures, in the presence of delegations from all JCPOA member states, worked together to prepare draft texts for the heads of delegations to consider it.

As a result of these consultations as well as efforts of expert delegations of the parties involved in the talks, the draft texts have been largely compiled and revised.

The delegations left for their capitals at the end of this round of talks. The next round of talks is scheduled to resume next week.

