HR claimants watching oppression in Gaza in silence: Erdogan

Hundreds of innocent children and women in Palestine are being killed in front of everyone using the latest technology available, he regretted.

While condemning the Zionist regime’s atrocities in the occupied territories and Gaza, Turkish president said, “In the face of oppression, we protest against it with the strongest tone. Countries and international organizations that speak of democracy, human rights, justice, law, freedom and security are watching this oppression (the attacks on Gaza) in silence.”

“We know that if we remain silent today in the face of these brutal actions taken in the occupied lands and territories, it will be the turn of other holy places in the future,” Erdogan underlined.

The Gaza Ministry of Health announced that since the beginning of Gaza war, the number of martyrs in the region has increased to 218 and 1,508 were wounded in the last 10 days. Among these martyrs are 63 children, 37 women and 16 adults.

