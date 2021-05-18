  1. Politics
Tehraners, journalists to hold gathering in support of Gaza

TEHRAN, May 18 (MNA) – Organized by the Islamic Development Coordination Council a gathering will be held in Tehran in support of the people of Palestine.

On Wednesday, the huge gathering of Tehraners in solidarity with the heroic people of Palestine will be held at the Imam Hossein square.

Attending by Iranian journalists, this gathering will be held at the invitation of the Islamic Development Coordination Council at 5:00 PM (local time) while following health protocols amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In this event, the flag of the usurping regime of Israel will be burned in front of the eyes of the people of the world.

