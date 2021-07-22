Defending human rights, basis of Iran’s policies: Raeisi

While congratulating Eid al-Adha (Feast of Sacrifice) to Vatican’s Secretary of State, Iranian President-Elect Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi reiterated that safeguarding and defending human rights is a basis of domestic and foreign policies of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

During the phone talk, Iranian President-Elect emphasized the importance of consultation and dialogue between Abrahamic religions in order to spread lasting peace in the world and said that Islamic Republic of Iran, as a religious democracy, welcomes any interaction and dialogue between Abrahamic religions, especially Christianity.

The policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in "supporting the oppressed people of Palestine and fighting against Zionist occupation", "defending Yemeni people" and "fighting Takfiri terrorists in Iraq and Syria" as well as "protecting the followers of Christ in Iraq" are deep rooted in Iran’s religious principles in support of human rights, Raeisi highlighted.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi pointed to the bravery of former Iran’s IRGC Quds Force Commander Martyr Let. Gen. Soleimani in the fight against terrorism and saving lives of Muslims and Christians from claws of criminal terrorists will never be forgotten and added, “Today, defending human rights must be the main focus of cooperation and interaction between Abrahamic religions, including Islam and Christianity.”

Vatican’s Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin, for his turn, congratulated the election of Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi as 8th president of the Islamic Republic of Iran in 2021 Presidential Election and wished him evermore success and prosperity in new term.

It is hoped that the amicable ties between Tehran and Vatican will be further expanded and developed in new administration of Islamic Republic of Iran, he emphasized.

MA/5263152