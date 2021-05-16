  1. Politics
May 16, 2021, 2:14 PM

Zarif takes part in OIC emergency meeting

Zarif takes part in OIC emergency meeting

TEHRAN, May 16 (MNA) – Iranian FM Zarif participated in the virtual emergency meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Sunday.

The online meeting is being held to discuss the situation in occupied Quds and Gaza, at the request of Saudi Arabia.

The meeting between foreign ministers of OIC member nations addressed continuing Israeli regime's attacks in the Palestinian territories, which have escalated since last Monday.

 Zarif arrived in Rome to meet with Italian and Vatican officials to discuss the expansion of bilateral relations on Sunday morning.

He has previously traveled to Spain to meet with the country's foreign and industry ministers.

HJ/IRN84331116

News Code 173510
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/173510/

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 8 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News