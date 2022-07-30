Pro-Sadr demonstrators gather outside Green Zone again

A large number of supporters of Sadr Movement gathered in Tahrir Square in the center of Baghdad on Saturday morning again and demanded not to hold a session of the Iraqi Parliament to elect the upcoming Prime Minister and President.

Moments later, pro-Sadr demonstrators crossed Tahrir Square and entered Baghdad's Green Zone.

Supporters of Sadr Movement held these protests on the eve of the meeting of Iraqi parliament to elect the next prime minister and president.

This is while that Iraqi sources, in an interview with Al Jazeera, announced that the session of Iraqi Parliament to elect the Prime Minister and President will not be held on Saturday and there is no specific date for holding the session in this regard.

In recent years, supporters of Sadr movement have held numerous demonstrations in protest against the political situation in this country.

