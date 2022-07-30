  1. World
  2. Middle East
Jul 30, 2022, 3:00 PM

Pro-Sadr demonstrators gather outside Green Zone again

Pro-Sadr demonstrators gather outside Green Zone again

TEHRAN, Jul. 30 (MNA) – While gathering the outside "Green Zone" gate of Baghdad, supporters of Sadr Movement demanded not to hold a meeting of Iraqi Parliament to elect the Prime Minister and President.

A large number of supporters of Sadr Movement gathered in Tahrir Square in the center of Baghdad on Saturday morning again and demanded not to hold a session of the Iraqi Parliament to elect the upcoming Prime Minister and President.

Moments later, pro-Sadr demonstrators crossed Tahrir Square and entered Baghdad's Green Zone.

Supporters of Sadr Movement held these protests on the eve of the meeting of Iraqi parliament to elect the next prime minister and president.

This is while that Iraqi sources, in an interview with Al Jazeera, announced that the session of Iraqi Parliament to elect the Prime Minister and President will not be held on Saturday and there is no specific date for holding the session in this regard.

In recent years, supporters of Sadr movement have held numerous demonstrations in protest against the political situation in this country.

MA/5550992

News Code 189635
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/189635/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News