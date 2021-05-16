  1. Politics
May 16, 2021, 8:00 PM

Russia, US envoys discuss restoration of JCPOA

Russia, US envoys discuss restoration of JCPOA

TEHRAN, May 16 (MNA) – Russia's Permanent Representative to the International Organizations Mikhail Ulyanov and the US Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley discussed the JCPOA restoration on Sun.

"Met today with the US Special Envoy for #Iran Mr. Robert Malley," Ulyanov tweeted.

"We and members of our teams had a frank and fruitful discussion on major issues related to the Vienna talks on restoration of the #JCPOA," he added.

Russia, US envoys discuss restoration of JCPOA

HJ/

News Code 173527
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/173527/

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 9 + 3 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News