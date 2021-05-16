Russia, US envoys discuss restoration of JCPOA

"Met today with the US Special Envoy for #Iran Mr. Robert Malley," Ulyanov tweeted.
"We and members of our teams had a frank and fruitful discussion on major issues related to the Vienna talks on restoration of the #JCPOA," he added.
HJ/
TEHRAN, May 16 (MNA) – Russia's Permanent Representative to the International Organizations Mikhail Ulyanov and the US Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley discussed the JCPOA restoration on Sun.
HJ/
