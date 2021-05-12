Erdogan voices opposition to zionists' attacks on Palestine

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Wednesday discussed the recent Israeli regime attacks on the Palestinian people as well as the delivery of the Sputnik V vaccine in a phone call, Daily Sabah reported.

Erdoğan stated that Turkey voiced its strong opposition to the Israeli regime’s attacks on occupied lands, Gaza, Al-Aqsa Mosque, and Palestinians and that the international community needed to stop Tel Aviv Regime and teach it a stern lesson.

He further underlined that Turkey and Russia demonstrating that they are in agreement about the developments in Quds is a significant message.

Erdoğan added that the intervention of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) before tensions escalate further is vital and that the council must issue a clear and decisive statement regarding Tel Aviv regime.

Saying that sending international peacekeeping forces to protect Palestinians is an issue that has to be considered, Erdoğan said that he believed Turkey and Russia would display close cooperation in the UN in this regard.

The Israeli regime army conducted deadly airstrikes against Gaza early Wednesday, while rockets have been fired from the enclave, after days of the regime's violence that left dozens of Palestinians dead and hundreds of others injured.

At least 35 people died in zionists' airstrikes on Gaza.

HJ/PR