Briefing on Iran's daily developments

Zionists understand nothing but language of force: Leader

The Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamanei urged Palestinians to force the Zionist regime to stop its atrocities by increasing their power and strengthening resistence.

Ayatollah Khamenei referred to the brutal and cruel crimes of the Zionists in Al-Aqsa Mosque, Holy Quds and other areas of Palestine, saying, "These crimes are committed in front of the eyes of the world and everyone must do their duty by condemning it."

Ghalibaf pens letter to call for stopping Israeli crimes

Iranian Parliament Speaker has penned a letter to speakers of the parliaments of Islamic countries and some other parliaments and the UN Secretary-General, calling on them to stop Israeli crimes.

In a letter to the speakers of the parliaments of Islamic countries and some parliaments of the world and the Secretary-General of the United Nations, the Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf called for the preventing the Israeli crimes against the Palestinians.

Iran to stand powerfully beside Resistance & Palestinians

Iranian Parliament Speaker’s Special Aide for the International Affairs revoiced Iran's full support for the Resistance Front and Palestinians.

"The Islamic Republic will stand by the side of the people and the resistance of Palestine, and the Islamic Ummah will not tolerate the desecration of Al-Aqsa Mosque, the first qibla of Muslims, and murdering the worshipers," Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said in phone conversations with Hamas representative Khalid al-Qudumi and Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement Representative in Iran Nasser Abu Sharif.

Iran not have good experience in negotiating with West

Stating that Iran does not have good experience in negotiating with the West, a senior official at the Foreign Ministry said that the West should try to bring the negotiations to an end and make the JCPOA a good experience.

A senior official of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran answered questions in a press conference on Sunday about the latest status of the talks, the positions of Iran in the negotiations, and the prospect of reviving the JCPOA.

Iran-IAEA agreement must gain governing bodies' approval: MP

Foreign Policy Commission Spokesman Abolfazl Amouei said that the extension of the agreement between Iran and the IAEA must gain approval of Iranian governing bodies.

"According to Strategic Action Plan to Counter Sanctions, the agreement between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency to lift sanctions is subject to a maximum of three months," said Amouei on Tuesday referring to some remarks about the possibility of the extension of the Iran-IAEA agreement.

Holding a referendum, only just solution to Palestinian issue

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that holding a referendum is the only just solution to the Palestinian issue.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Iran’s Foreign Minister Zarif wrote, “The only just solution to the Palestinian issue is to refer to the will of real children of this land and territory and to hold a referendum.”

Air Defense Force to respond to enemy threat at highest level

Iran's Commander of Army Air Defense Force Brigadier General Alireza Sabahifard said that Air Defense Force has the ability to respond to any enemy threat at the highest level.

Sabahifard pointed to advances in air defense in various areas of radar, missile and communications technology, saying, "With the efforts of committed air defense personnel of the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran, this force has reached full self-sufficiency in the field of defense and radar equipment and providing various communication platforms."

Iran, Algeria discuss expansion of ties

Iranian FM Zarif and his Algerian counterpart Sabri Boukadoum conferred on international developments and mutual ties in a phone conversation on Tue.

In this phone talk, congratulating Eid al-Fitr, discussed the latest regional and international developments.

Parliament releases statement on Kabul terrorist attack

In a statement on Tues. Iranian Parliament condemned massive terrorist attack at a high school for girls in Kabul.

"The brutal crime committed by the United States and its allies, which resulted in the martyrdom of 85 innocent students and left 170 wounded at the Sayed Al-Shuhada school in Kabul, marks the failure of US policy in its 20 years of presence in Afghanistan," the statement said.

Gen. Bagheri congratulates counterparts on Eid al-Fitr advent

On the eve of Eid al-Fitr, Chief of Staff of Iran's Armed Forces, General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri addressed the chief of staff of the Islamic countries in a message to congratulate them on this occasion.

"I congratulate the arrival of Eid al-Fitr, the Eid of mercy and forgiveness, to your Excellency, the commanders of the Armed Forces, the government", and the Muslim nations said Bagheri in this message.

Govt. spox. says Tehran, Riyadh talks on a positive track

Saying that Iran has always supported and welcomed dialogue with neighbors, including Saudi Arabia, the Iranian Government spokesman said that Tehran-Riyadh talks are on a positive track.

Speaking in a press conference on Tuesday, Iranian Government spokesman Ali Rabiei said that there is no hurry to conclude the nuclear talks in Vienna, however, Iranian diplomats are not seeking talks of attrition.

