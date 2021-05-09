Iran condemns Zionist attack on Al-Aqsa Mosque

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman condemned the Zionist attack on the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Palestinian worshipers.

In reaction to the brutal actions of the Zionist regime in Al-Aqsa Mosque, Saeed Khatibzadeh said, "The Islamic Republic of Iran strongly condemns the attack on Al-Aqsa Mosque, the first Qibla of Muslims and killing, and wounding of Palestinian worshipers by military forces of the occupying regime in Quds on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan."

IRGC to send enemy to history's graveyard with humiliation

The Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said, "We will send the enemy to the graveyard of history with humiliating defeats."

On the occasion of the anniversary of the martyrdom of the defenders of the Holy Shrine in Khan Tuman in Syria, Major General Hossein Salami said, "Our enemies are depressed, helpless, powerless and failed. Islam is expanding thanks to perseverance, patience, loyalty and sacrifice of Muslims."

US, Europe must be held responsible for the Zionists’ crimes

An official with Iran’s Judiciary Branch says the United States and European countries should be held responsible for crimes that Zionists are committing in the Palestinian occupied territories.

The strategic outcome of honoring Quds Day that the tricks of the Western-Hebrew-Arab triangle are incapable of legitimizing the declining Zionist regime, said Ali Bagheri Kani, Secretary-General of Iran's Human Rights Office.

Iran reacts to baseless claims of Moroccan FM at AIPAC

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman condemned the recent remarks and baseless claims of the Moroccan FM Nasser Bourita addressing AIPAC.

"Due to its inability to resolve its regional issues, the Moroccan government has once again repeated its false and baseless accusations against the Islamic Republic of Iran and supported the criminal Zionist regime," Saeed Khatibzadeh said.

COVID-19 daily death toll in Iran stands at 283

The coronavirus pandemic claimed 283 lives in Iran over the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry announced.

Speaking at a daily press conference on Saturday, the Health Ministry’s spokeswoman Sima Lari said that the total number of people tested positive for COVID-19 in the country has surpassed 2,640,670 after the detection of 13,576 new cases since Friday.

Of the new cases detected over the past 24 hours, 2,026 patients have been admitted to the hospital, she added.

Amir-Abdollahian calls for a prompt end to Zionists' crimes

An Iranian advisor called on international organizations to take immediate action to end the crimes of the fake and terrorist Israeli regime and the systematic violation of human rights.

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Iranian Parliament Speaker’s Special Aide for International Affairs reacted to the brutal actions of the Zionist regime in Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Referring to the human and legal responsibility of international institutions, international parliamentary assemblies, and the United Nations, he called for an immediate end to the crimes of the fake and terrorist Israeli regime and the systematic violation of human rights.

