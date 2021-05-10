Briefing on Iran's daily developments

Cowardly attacks have no effect on will of Afghan people: Iran's Parl. speaker

In a message to his Afghan counterpart, the Iranian Parliament Speaker said that cowardly attacks have no effect on the will of the Afghan people.

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf issued a message to Mir Rahman Rahmani, Speaker of Afghanistan's House of the People, condemning the recent terrorist incident in Kabul.

Great achievements gained in fight against Zionist occupiers

Adviser to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution for International Affairs said great achievements have been gained in the fight against Zionist occupiers.

Secretary-General of the World Assembly of Islamic Awakening Ali Akbar Velayati named described Quds Day and the issue of Palestine as the most important issues of the Islamic world.

Iran seeking practical, immediate lifting of all sanctions: Ghalibaf

Iranian Parliament Speaker said that the country seeks the complete, practical and immediate lifting of all sanctions in line with the policies set by the Islamic Revolution Leader.

"These days, negotiations between Iran and the P4+1 are going on with many ups and downs," said Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf on Sunday.

Judiciary chief condemns barbaric terror attack in Kabul

The head of the Iranian Judiciary strongly condemned Yesterday's deadly terrorist attack in Kabul and offered his condolences to the people of Afghanistan.

The head of the Iranian Judiciary Ebrahim Raeisi strongly condemned the Saturday terrorist attack on a girl school in the Afghanistan capital, saying that targeting the innocent little girl students during the holy month of Ramadan is a cowardly and barbaric act that its perpetrators have no place in Islam and humanity.

Expert consultations continue in Vienna between Iran, P4+1

Consultations on drafting solutions to the remaining disagreements revolving around the JCPOA revival between Iran and the P4 +1 have been underway in Vienna since Friday.

JCPOA participants held the 4th round of talks on the revitalization of the Iran nuclear deal (JCPOA) within the framework of the JCPOA Joint Commission on Friday in the Austrian capital of Vienna.

IRGC, Army made great strides in field of defense systems

“Over the past years, we have made great strides in the field of research and producing of defense systems, including missile, radar, and electronic warfare systems”, IRGC Aerospace Force Commander said.

Brigadier General Amirali Hajizadeh made the remarks while speaking on the sidelines of the introductory ceremony of the Commander of Khatam al-Anbia Air Defense Base.

CTG rejects having role in Soleimani' assassination

The Iraqi Kurdistan's Counter-Terrorism Group (CTG) has distanced itself from participating in the assassination of IRGC Commander Lt. Gen. Martyr Qasem Soleimani back in Jan. 2020.

CTG reacted to a report released by Yahoo news claiming that a member of the CTG helped Americans with assassinating IRGC Commander Soleimani.

Iran rejects transportation of goods by trucks to Karabakh

Iranian embassy in Baku announced that Iranian trucks do not transport goods to Karabakh.

Iranian trucks do not transport goods to Karabakh, the press service of the Iranian embassy in Azerbaijan told Trend News.

The embassy noted that Iran denies the transportation of goods by means of its trucks to Karabakh along the Lachin corridor.

Turkmenistan extradites 3 prisoners to Iran

Turkmenistan handed over three Iranian prisoners to the Islamic Republic on Sunday.

The prisoners were handed over to Iran via the Lotfabad border.

Foreign Ministry announces new Iranian ambassador to Syria

Mehdi Sobhani started work as the new ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Syria on Sunday.

According to a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mehdi Sobhani has been appointed as the new Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Syria at the suggestion of the Minister of Foreign Affairs and with the approval of President Hassan Rouhani.

VP signs Iran-Uganda customs coop. agreement directive

First Vice President Es’hagh Jahangiri approved a directive and bylaw related to the signing of a cooperation agreement between the two governments of Islamic Republic of Iran and Uganda in the field of customs affairs.

Upon signing and sealing operation, a directive pertinent to inking a cooperation agreement between Iran and Uganda in the field of customs affairs was notified by the First Vice President Es'hagh Jahangiri.

Zarif calls on all Afghans to unify against ISIL terrorists

Foreign Minister Zarif called on all lovers of Islam and Afghanistan to end any civil conflicts and unify against the terrorists who brutally attacked innocent school girls in Kabul.

“Today, we’re mourning the innocent and fasting little girls who were oppressively killed by ISIL terrorists”, the Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote in his Twitter account.

He went on to say, “The terrorists who revealed that they are alien to Islam and humanity.”

