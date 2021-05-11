Iranian banking industry wants guaranteed sanctions relief

During the ongoing JCPOA talks in Vienna, Iran is pushing for its banking industry to be given guaranteed and conclusive sanctions relief.

FM Zarif reacts to Zionists’ crimes in Al-Aqsa Mosque

Iranian Foreign Minister showed reaction to shooting of Zionist military forces towards Palestinian worshipers in Al-Aqsa Mosque.

In a tweet on Monday, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote, “It wasn't enough for the Israeli regime to - Steal people’s land & homes; - Create an Apartheid regime; - Refuse to vaccinate civilians under illegal occupation.”

Iran to unveil COVIran Barekat tomorrow

The first dose of mass-produced COVIRAN Barekat, manufactured by the domestic researchers at Execution of Imam Khomeini Order (EIKO), will be unveiled on Tuesday.

As the Project Executive Manager Reza Mazhari announced on Monday, the head of EIKO and other cooperating officials will attend the unveiling ceremony.

Iranian-Saudi talks focused on bilateral, regional issues

Stating the purpose of the Iran-Saudi Arabia talks was bilateral and regional affairs, the Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman said that it is too early to say the details of these talks.

Speaking in his weekly press conference on Monday, Saeed Khatibzadeh answered questions on a wide range of topics.

Iran urges Iraq to identify perpetrators of consulate' attack

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a telephone conversation with his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein on Monday called on Iraqi side to identify perpetrators of attack on Iranian consulate in Karbala.

While urging the Iraqi government to follow up the case regarding the identification of perpetrators of attack on Iranian consulate in Karbala, Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif expressed hope that such incidents would not be repeated in Iraq.

Zarif, Cavusoglu discuss Palestine developments in phone call

Foreign Minister Zarif and his Turkish counterpart Cavusoglu discussed the latest situation in holy Quds and developments in Palestinian-occupied territories.

According to a statement by the Iranian Foreign Ministry, the two foreign ministers of Iran and Turkey discussed the latest situation in holy Quds and the developments in the occupied territories of Palestine in a telephone call on Monday afternoon.

People in Tehran to commemorate martyrs of Kabul recent blast

People in Tehran are to gather in front of the Afghan embassy in the Iranian capital to commemorate those lost lives in the recent girls' school blast in Kabul.

Tehranis will gather at 6:00 P.M, local time, in front of the Afghan embassy in Tehran, on Tuesday, May 11.

A car bomb was detonated in front of the Sayed Al-Shuhada school, and two more bombs exploded when students rushed out in panic.

Tehran calls on Iraq to protect Iranian diplomatic premises

An official with the Iranian Foreign Ministry called on the relevant Iraqi apparatus to maintain security measures to protect the diplomatic premises of the Islamic Republic of Iran under the 1963 Vienna Convention.

Following the attack against the Iranian Consulate in Karbala, the Iraqi envoy met with a high-ranking official with the Iranian Foreign Ministry on Monday in Tehran.

The Iraqi government is committed to ensuring the security and safety of the diplomatic places, the Iraqi envoy said in this meeting.

Russian ship carrying cargo for Iran runs aground

A Russian cargo ship carrying goods for Iran has run aground in the Olga river in Olginsky District, Russia.

As the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations announced, the Russian cargo ship, 'Olya Port-4', carrying goods for Iran has run aground in the Olga river near the Caspian Sea.

Russian, US delegations hold talk in Vienna on JCPOA: Ulyanov

Russia's Permanent Representative to the International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov announced that Russian and US delegations discussed in Austrian capital Vienna on Iran’s nuclear deal, JCPOA.

