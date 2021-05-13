Briefing on Iran's daily developments

'UNSC cannot remain indifferent to Zionists atrocities'

UNSC cannot remain indifferent to the atrocities, and US should stop shielding Israel at UN, said ran's permanent Ambassador to the UN, criticizing the continuous attacks on Palestine by the Israeli regime.

Iran's permanent Ambassador to the United Nations Majid Takht-Ravanchi took to Twitter to condemn Zionists’ brutal moves in occupied lands.

“Continuous attacks on Palestine by Israeli regime have resulted in death & injury of many innocent Palestinians”, the Iranian envoy.

Iran’s non-oil exports up 80% in current year: Industry min.

The Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade said that Iran’s export of non-oil commodities registered an eighty percent hike in the first two months of the current Iranian calendar year (from March 21 to May 20).

Speaking in a get-together meeting of programs on promoting export in the country on Tue. in the presence of managers of export organizations and some lawmakers, Alireza Razm-Hosseini reiterated that export of non-oil goods in the first two months of the current year showed an 80% hike as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

Zionists' spider webs shattered by Palestinian Resistance

The Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Shamkhani said that the spider webs that the Zionists claimed to be iron [Iron dome] collapsed with Palestinian Resistance missiles.

Referring to the Resistance rocket attacks on the occupied territories in response to the Israeli aggression, Shamkhani in a tweet wrote, "The spider webs that the Zionists claimed to be iron [Iron dome] collapsed with Palestinian Resistance missiles."

"The revolutionary youth of Palestine have expanded to the heart of the occupied territories by changing the security equations," he added.

Bombing of Gaza created serious conditions in region: Zarif

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that the criminal actions of the Zionist regime have intensified and created very serious conditions in the region.

"Unfortunately, the criminal actions of the Zionist regime have intensified since the International Day of Quds, and there have been unprecedented incidents in Al-Aqsa Mosque and the occupied territories," he added, noting, "The bombing of Gaza has also created very serious conditions in the region, and Syria, as one of the leading countries in the resistance, has a very important role to play in this regard."

IRGC to support Palestinian Resistance stronger than before

Condemning the crimes of the Zionist regime against Palestinian people, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in a statement said that the IRGC will support the Palestinian Resistance and intifada stronger than before.

Islamic Republic of Iran to open its consulate in Aleppo

"With the agreement of Bashar Assad and the Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, today Islamic Republic of Iran will open its Consulate in Aleppo," Foreign Minister Zarif said.

“I thank the government and people of Syria for their warm and sincere hospitality, and I congratulate the advent of Eid al-Fitr to the Syrian people”, the Iranian Foreign Minister said on the sidelines of his meeting with the Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad and President Bashar Asad.

US not caring about concerns of Afghan gov., people

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that the United States does not care about the concerns of the Afghan government and the people.

"In its policies towards the Taliban, the US seeks to solve its own problems and does not care about worries of the Afghan government and people,” Rouhani said in a telephone conversation with his Afghan counterpart Ashraf Ghani on Wed. and emphasized that the Islamic Republic of Iran considers security in Afghanistan as its own security.

Resumption of Additional Protocol requiring sanctions lifting

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs said that the resumption of voluntary application of Additional Protocols by Iran is predicated on sanctions being lifted.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Seyyed Abbas Araghchi wrote, "Resumption of voluntary application of AP by Iran is predicated on sanctions being lifted."

"We'd like to get to it before 21 May, if possible We're serious & determined, ready to do it even tomorrow: once sanctions r verifiably lifted, we'll return to full implementation of JCPOA," he added.

