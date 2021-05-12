Martyrs of Kabul girl’s school blast commemorated in Tehran

TEHRAN, May 12 (MNA) – A commemoration ceremony was held on Wed. in front of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan in Tehran following the martyrdom of more than 80 female students of Sayyid al-Shuhada School in Kabul.

On Saturday, a car bomb and at least two other blasts were detonated near the school gates just as the girls and young women were streaming out. The terrorist attack on the Sayyid al-Shuhada School in west of Kabul killed more than 80 schoolgirls and their teachers.