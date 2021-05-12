Final victory belongs to Palestine: Ghalibaf

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf made the remarks while speaking in separate telephone conversations with the Head of Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas' Political Bureau Ismail Haniyeh and Ziad al-Nakhala, Secretary-General of Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement, on Wed.

While condemning the heinous crimes committed by the Zionist regime during the holy month of Ramadan, Ghalibaf said that crimes committed by the Zionists in Al-Aqsa Mosque indicate the confusion of occupying regime of Israel in the current scene of developments in Palestine.

The Zionist regime's attempt to suppress worshipers, desecrate Al-Aqsa Mosque, develop settlements and relocate Palestinian people from their homes is a continuation of occupying policy of this fake regime, he emphasized.

Martyrdom of Iran’s top commander Gen. Soleimani proved that the motivation of the resistance movement has been strengthened more than ever, he said, adding, “So, we are sure that struggles of the Palestinian people against aggressors will be as honorable and admirable as in the past.”

Iranian Parliament Speaker Ghalibaf pointed to the unity and amity of all resistance groups and expressed hope that with the continuation of perseverance and resistance of Palestinian people, the final victory will belong to Palestine and Palestinian people.

Head of Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas' Political Bureau Ismail Haniyeh, for his turn, expounded a comprehensive report on the latest field developments in the occupied lands and territories and expressed his thanks to the unsparing supports of the Islamic Republic of Iran from Palestinian ideals and causes.

Ziad al-Nakhala Secretary-General of Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement also seized this opportunity to express his thanks to Islamic Republic of Iran’s support for Palestine especially unsparing support of Leader of Islamic Revolution to this issue and stated that due attention of leaders of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the issue of Palestine shows the amicable ties between the two nations.

