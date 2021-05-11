Iran to stand powerfuly beside Resistance & Palestinians

"The Islamic Republic will stand by the side of the people and the resistance of Palestine, and the Islamic Ummah will not tolerate the desecration of Al-Aqsa Mosque, the first qibla of Muslims, and murdering the worshipers," Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said in phone conversations with Hamas representative Khalid al-Qudumi and Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement Representative in Iran Nasser Abu Sharif.

Condemning Zionist crimes against the Palestinian people, in occupied Quds, Al-Aqsa Mosque, and Gaza Strip, he added: "The desecration of Al-Aqsa Mosque and the attack on worshipers, as well as the martyrdom of Palestinian women and children, for the thousandth time, proved to the world the terrorist nature of the Zionists."

The Palestinian officials, for their part, appreciated the support of the Islamic Republic of Iran for Palestine and the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

