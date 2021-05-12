Iraqi top Shia cleric stresses firm support for Palestinians

Turning to the courageous and brave resistance of Palestinian people, Iraq's prominent Shia Cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani stressed firm support for the Palestinian people and their causes in the face of confronting the usurper regime of Israel.

The office of Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Sistani, prominent Marja of Shiites in Iraq on Wednesday issued a statement regarding the ongoing clash in the occupied lands and territories.

The statement is read as follows,

Iraq’s religious Marja once again reiterates its strong and firm support for the Palestinian people in their courageous resistance against occupiers, the occupiers who are trying to occupy more parts of the Palestinian lands and territories and relocate Palestinians from their homes to other parts of the Holy Al-Quds. Hence, the religious authority in Iraq calls on freedom-seeking nations to help and support them (Palestinians) in regaining their deprived rights.

The intense and fierce clashes, taken place in Al-Aqsa Mosque and other occupied lands and territories these days, undoubtedly show the steadfastness of Palestinians in confronting the regime of Israel and their constant aggression, the statement is read.

Clashes between Palestinian resistance movement and Zionist regime began on Monday after the end of a deadline given by the resistance movement to Tel Aviv following the aggression of Zionist military forces and inhabitants of the occupied lands and territories on Al-Aqsa Mosque.

