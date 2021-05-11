  1. Politics
May 11, 2021, 12:00 PM

Zionists withdraw from Al-Aqsa Mosque after Al-Qassam warns

Zionists withdraw from Al-Aqsa Mosque after Al-Qassam warns

TEHRAN, May 11 (MNA) – Zionist forces withdrew from Al-Aqsa Mosque after Al-Qassam Brigades warned that the Zionist regime would have to wait for new attacks if the siege did not end in two hours.

On Tuesday media outlets reported that the Zionist regime forces left Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The forces of the Zionist regime have left the Al-Qibli Mosque (part of Al-Aqsa Mosque) and the Palestinian worshippers have entered the outer square.

The retreat of the Zionist regime came after the statement of the spokesman for the Al-Qassam Brigades who warned on Tuesday morning that the Zionist regime would have to wait for new attacks if the siege did not end in two hours.

According to Aljazeera, this morning, the worshipers entered the Al-Hatta crossing, one of the entrance doors of Al-Aqsa Mosque and they performed the morning prayer in this mosque after the withdrawal of the occupying forces.

RHM/FNA14000221000219

News Code 173293
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/173293/

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 17 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News