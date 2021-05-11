Siren sounded in Tel Aviv

The Zionist media outlets reported on Tuesday evening that siren was sounded in Tel Aviv, Al-Mayadeen reported.

The US Department of State in a statement showed its reaction that Tel Aviv was being targeted with rockets of the Resistance movement.

"We support Israel's right to self-defense, just as the Palestinians have the right to live in security," the statement added.

Zionist media reported that all flights at Tel Aviv Ben Gurion International Airport have been suspended following rocket attacks by the Resistance groups.

In this regard, Al-Qassam Brigades, the military branch of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), announced that in fulfillment of its promise, the largest rocket attack with 130 missiles was carried out in and around Tel Aviv.

