May 11, 2021, 8:18 PM

Ghalibaf pens letter to call for stopping Israeli crimes

TEHRAN, May 11 (MNA) – Iranian Parliament Speaker has penned a letter to speakers of the parliaments of Islamic countries and some other parliaments and the UN Secretary-General, calling on them to stop Israeli crimes.

In a letter to the speakers of the parliaments of Islamic countries and some parliaments of the world and the Secretary-General of the United Nations, the  Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf called for the preventing the Israeli crimes against the Palestinians.

Ghalibaf condemned the Israeli atrocities against the Palestinian worshippers in Al-Aqsa Mosque, saying that "The Zionist regime's action and the continuation of war crimes are in conflict with the inalienable principles of international law, human rights and international humanitarian law."

The speaker further described recent Israeli crimes threaten international peace and security. 

He called on the Parliaments of Islamic countries and the world, governments, international organizations, and international assemblies to immediately assess the critical situation in Al-Aqsa Mosque and take effective action to stop the crimes of the Zionists immediately.

