Zarif, Haniyeh discuss latest developments in Palestine

According to a statement by the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Haniyeh briefed Zarif on the latest situation in the occupied territories and the Zionist regime's attacks on the Palestinians, as well as the resistance of the Palestinian people.

Ismail Haniyeh also called on the Iranian Foreign Minister for the support the Islamic Republic of Iran to the resistance of the Palestinian people.

In the phone conversation, the top Iranian diplomat reiterated the solidarity of the Islamic Republic of Iran with the oppressed people of Palestine and condemned the actions of the occupying and barbaric Zionist regime against the fasting people of Palestine, as well as the attack on Al-Aqsa Mosque and the martyrdom and wounding of defenseless worshipers.

He also vowed that the full support of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the rights of the Palestinian people and the Palestinian cause.

Zarif also briefed Ismail Haniyeh on his earlier phone call with his Turkish counterpart on their planned follow-up on the issue of Palestine in the United Nations and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in support of the resistance of the Palestinian people.

