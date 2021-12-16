Yemen army shoots down another US-made spy drone over Marib

The spokesman for Yemeni Armed Forces Brigadier General Yahya Saree said in a statement on Thursday morning that Yemeni forces managed to shoot down yet another US-made Boeing Insitu ScanEagle as “it was carrying out hostile actions a while ago in the airspace of Wadi Obaida district” in the southern Marib province.

The spokesman said that the operation was carried out with a suitable weapon, adding that Yemeni Armed Forces will spare no effort to carry out their duty in protecting the country's territory with all their might.

Saudi Arabia, at the head of a US-backed Arab coalition, launched a military aggression against Yemen and imposed a land-, air- and sea blockade on March 26, 2015, claiming that it was trying to bring the ousted Yemeni president Mansur Hadi back to power.

