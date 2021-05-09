Hadi gov. admits 7,800 troops killed, injured in Marib battle

Abdullah Al Alimi, chief of staff for ousted former President Mansour Hadi government said that 2,400 members of their forces had been killed and 5,400 wounded in the battle of Marib in the past four months.

Al Alimi also said that the Hadi government was ready to negotiate with the Ansarullah movement and did not want to lose Marib.

The Yemeni Army and the Popular Committess started a battle to capture the Marib Province and its provincial capital Marib city four months ago and they have advanced very quickly and are not at the gates of the city of Marib.

Earlier this week, the Ministry of Defense of the Yemeni National Salvation Government announced that the Army and Popular Committees were in full control of the Al-Balq Mountains which overlook the Marib Dam in the north and the Al-Talaa Al-Hamra area in the south in Sarwah, to Marib's west.

KI/alalam