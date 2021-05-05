Two explosions heard in Yemen’s Ma’rib prov.

Media sources reported that sound of two explosions was heard in northeastern Yemeni province of Ma'rib. The blasts are said to have been heard from the center of Ma'rib, Almasirah reported.

According to the report, no further details have been released about the blasts.

This is while that battle between Yemeni resistance forces and Saudi mercenaries and aggressors continues in Ma’rib.

Earlier, Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, Chairman of Supreme Yemeni Revolutionary Committee, had emphasized in a statement, "We tell the aggressors that the battle in Ma'rib will end only when foreigners as well as terrorist groups such as ISIL and al-Qaeda leave the city."

“I advise strangers to leave Mar’ib,” he said.

It should be noted that series of advances of Yemeni army and popular committees in the fight against Saudi aggressors continue on Ma'rib front. The Yemeni resistance forces have made significant achievements on Ma’rib front in recent days.

