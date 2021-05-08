Hadi Govt. ready to negotiate with Ansarullah directly

Abdullah al-Alimi, office director of Yemen's ousted President Abd Rabbo Mansour Hadi said that Hadi's government is ready for direct talks with the Ansarullah movement, especially after the recent events in Ma'rib and the Muscat talks.

Since last January, about 2,400 forces of the resigned government have been killed and about 5,000 have been wounded in clashes in Ma’arib, Al-Alimi said.

He claimed that the resigned government had agreed to reopen Sanaa airport and that the government had no representative in the recent talks in Muscat.

