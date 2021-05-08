Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on May 8

Aftab-e Yazd:
Leader urges for continued legitimate fight against Zionist occupiers to make them accept referendum
Araghchi says US ready to lift major part of sanctions
Ebtekar:
Salami: Bubble of Israeli security has burst
No need to talk with US: Khatibzadeh
Etemad:
Leader of Islamic Revolution stresses need to continue legitimate fight against occupying regime
Vienna negotiations in semifinal stage
Iran:
Araghchi: All sides serious about reviving JCPOA
Jam-e Jam:
Israel will never see color of victory: Leader
Javan:
Decline of Zionist regime to have no interruption: Leader
Signs of Israel’s collapse are evident: Nasrallah
Jomhuri Eslami:
Leader names unity as biggest weapon of Palestinians
Qatar: PGCC, Iran should reach agreement on regional issues
US Department of State says Washington may return to JCPOA commitments in coming weeks
Kayhan:
Israel not a country but a garrison for terrorists: Leader
Any agreement without complete lifting of sanctions to be worse than JCPOA itself
MAH
Your Comment