Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on May 8

Aftab-e Yazd:

Leader urges for continued legitimate fight against Zionist occupiers to make them accept referendum

Araghchi says US ready to lift major part of sanctions

Ebtekar:

Salami: Bubble of Israeli security has burst

No need to talk with US: Khatibzadeh

Etemad:

Leader of Islamic Revolution stresses need to continue legitimate fight against occupying regime

Vienna negotiations in semifinal stage

Iran:

Araghchi: All sides serious about reviving JCPOA

Jam-e Jam:

Israel will never see color of victory: Leader

Javan:

Decline of Zionist regime to have no interruption: Leader

Signs of Israel’s collapse are evident: Nasrallah

Jomhuri Eslami:

Leader names unity as biggest weapon of Palestinians

Qatar: PGCC, Iran should reach agreement on regional issues

US Department of State says Washington may return to JCPOA commitments in coming weeks

Kayhan:

Israel not a country but a garrison for terrorists: Leader

Any agreement without complete lifting of sanctions to be worse than JCPOA itself

MAH