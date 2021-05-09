Headlines of Iranian Persian dailies on May 9

Ebtekar:

Nasrullah: Vienna talks make Zionist Regime angry

US troops withdrawal from Iraq ambiguous

Etema’ad:

Nasrullah welcomes Iran’s regional, international dialogues with other states

Etela’at:

Khatibzadeh: US must make political decision to revive JCPOA

Arab states losers in US conflicts with Iran

40 killed, 52 wounded in series of blasts in Kabul

Iran:

Several killed, wounded by a deadly attack near a school

Javan:

2,507 lost their lives in a bid to take refugee to Europe in early 2020

Jumhuri-e Eslami:

Europe, US ask Taliban to stop terrorist moves

Emirati people call on cutting ties with Zionist Regime

Zarif: Iran to receive a considerable amount of Chinese vaccine

Positive steps being witnessed in Vienna in terms of lifting sanctions

Donya-e Eqtesad:

205 Palestinians wounded in clash with Zionist Regime in Aqsa mosque

Kayhan:

Sherman: US, E3 seeking missile, regional agreement with Iran

205 Palestinians wounded by Zionists ‘ brutal attack

Zionist author warns over a civil war in Zionist Regime

