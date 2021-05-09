Headlines of Iranian Persian dailies on May 9

Ebtekar:
Nasrullah: Vienna talks make Zionist Regime angry
US troops withdrawal from Iraq ambiguous
Etema’ad:
Nasrullah welcomes Iran’s regional, international dialogues with other states
Etela’at:
Khatibzadeh: US must make political decision to revive JCPOA
Arab states losers in US conflicts with Iran
40 killed, 52 wounded in series of blasts in Kabul
Iran:
Several killed, wounded by a deadly attack near a school
Javan:
2,507 lost their lives in a bid to take refugee to Europe in early 2020
Jumhuri-e Eslami:
Europe, US ask Taliban to stop terrorist moves
Emirati people call on cutting ties with Zionist Regime
Zarif: Iran to receive a considerable amount of Chinese vaccine
Positive steps being witnessed in Vienna in terms of lifting sanctions
Donya-e Eqtesad:
205 Palestinians wounded in clash with Zionist Regime in Aqsa mosque
Kayhan:
Sherman: US, E3 seeking missile, regional agreement with Iran
205 Palestinians wounded by Zionists ‘ brutal attack
Zionist author warns over a civil war in Zionist Regime
RHM/
Your Comment