Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on May 11

Arman-e Melli

Iran urges to identify perpetrators of consulate’s attack

Aftab

Iran calls on Iraqi government to identify perpetrators of consulate attack

Iran’s export situation after revival of JCPOA?

Afghanistan, at critical historical juncture

Ebtekar

Tehran calls on Iraq to protect Iranian diplomatic premises

E’temad

Occupied lands and territories turn into the scene of battlefield

Rioters set fire to wall of Iran consulate in Karbala

Ettela’at

Ayatollah Sistani urges Muslims to stand by Afghan people against terrorists

We must affect world’s public opinion through dialogue: Pres. Rouhani

Getting rid of crises requires establishing unity, amity in country: VP

Popular demonstrations in London: “Save Occupied Palestinian Lands”

Iran

Iran seeking guaranteed lifting of banking sanctions

Jointly produced Iran-Cuba vaccine to hit Iranian market with high safety

Confirmation of talks between Iran, Saudi Arabia

Bloody days in Al-Aqsa Mosque

Javan

War situation in holy Al-Quds

Hamas fires 40 missiles to Zionists settlements

Mustafa Al-Kadhimi: US in Iraq has no longer any military base

Iranian-Saudi talks focused on bilateral, regional issues

MA