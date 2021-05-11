Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on May 11

Arman-e Melli
Iran urges to identify perpetrators of consulate’s attack
Aftab
Iran calls on Iraqi government to identify perpetrators of consulate attack
Iran’s export situation after revival of JCPOA?
Afghanistan, at critical historical juncture
Ebtekar
Tehran calls on Iraq to protect Iranian diplomatic premises
E’temad
Occupied lands and territories turn into the scene of battlefield
Rioters set fire to wall of Iran consulate in Karbala
Ettela’at
Ayatollah Sistani urges Muslims to stand by Afghan people against terrorists
We must affect world’s public opinion through dialogue: Pres. Rouhani
Getting rid of crises requires establishing unity, amity in country: VP
Popular demonstrations in London: “Save Occupied Palestinian Lands”
Iran
Iran seeking guaranteed lifting of banking sanctions
Jointly produced Iran-Cuba vaccine to hit Iranian market with high safety
Confirmation of talks between Iran, Saudi Arabia
Bloody days in Al-Aqsa Mosque
Javan
War situation in holy Al-Quds
Hamas fires 40 missiles to Zionists settlements
Mustafa Al-Kadhimi: US in Iraq has no longer any military base
Iranian-Saudi talks focused on bilateral, regional issues
MA
