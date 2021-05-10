Headlines of Iranian Persian dailies on May 10

Aftab:
Remnants of China’s largest rocket destroyed in Indian Ocean
Haniyeh sends letter to Leader about current events in occupied lands
Raisi: Kabul incident cowardly, barbaric act that its perpetrators have no place in Islam, humanity
Death toll rises to 63 in Kabul girls' school bombing
New details of Gen. Soleimani's assassination revealed
More than 200 students killed, injured in terrorist attacks in Kabul
Haniyeh calls for firm stand by Islamic world to support Palestinians
Eid al-Fitr prayers to be held across Iran
Ghalibaf: Iran seeking practical, immediate lifting of all sanctions
Velayati: Quds must be point of reliance, focal point of unity of Islamic Ummah
Rouhani: Officials should not miss opportunity to provide coronavirus vaccine
100 Palestinians injured in Zionist forces attack on Quds
Global oil market awaiting Iran
Hamas leader sends letter to Ayatollah Khamenei on latest developments in Quds
New details of assassination of Martyr Soleimani revealed
Haniyeh calls for mobilization of Islamic world against Zionists
Widespread repression of Palestinians in Quds
Leader to host university students via videoconference
ISIL kills Kabul students with American green light
Haniyeh: Palestinians to never avert resistance to reach victory, create independent land of Palestine
