Headlines of Iranian Persian dailies on May 10

Aftab:

Remnants of China’s largest rocket destroyed in Indian Ocean

Ebtekar:

Haniyeh sends letter to Leader about current events in occupied lands

Raisi: Kabul incident cowardly, barbaric act that its perpetrators have no place in Islam, humanity

Death toll rises to 63 in Kabul girls' school bombing

New details of Gen. Soleimani's assassination revealed

Etemad:

More than 200 students killed, injured in terrorist attacks in Kabul

Etela'at:

Haniyeh calls for firm stand by Islamic world to support Palestinians

Eid al-Fitr prayers to be held across Iran

Ghalibaf: Iran seeking practical, immediate lifting of all sanctions

Velayati: Quds must be point of reliance, focal point of unity of Islamic Ummah

Rouhani: Officials should not miss opportunity to provide coronavirus vaccine

100 Palestinians injured in Zionist forces attack on Quds

Iran:

Global oil market awaiting Iran

Hamas leader sends letter to Ayatollah Khamenei on latest developments in Quds

Jame Jam:

New details of assassination of Martyr Soleimani revealed

Haniyeh calls for mobilization of Islamic world against Zionists

Javan:

Widespread repression of Palestinians in Quds

Shargh:

Leader to host university students via videoconference

Kayhan:

ISIL kills Kabul students with American green light

Haniyeh: Palestinians to never avert resistance to reach victory, create independent land of Palestine

