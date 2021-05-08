Israeli regime getting weaker year after year: Leader

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution said that the Israeli regime is getting weaker year after year, adding that one cannot find any weaker entity than the Zionist regime of Israel.

He said that the Zionists drove out Palestinians from their homeland, and described Israel as the weakest regime in the world which is based on terrorism

Iran never leaves friends, allies alone: Nasrallah

The Hezbollah secretary-general said on Friday that Iran is the most powerful nation in the Resistance Front, adding that the US and Israeli have run out of options to make Iran abandon its nuclear program.

Speaking on Friday on the occasion of International Quds Day, Hassan Nasrallah said that Iran is currently the most important and powerful member of the Axis of Resistance.

Hezbollah chief added that Iran has overcome the tough times under the US sanctions and threats, adding that “When Trump was talking about war, Imam Khamenei said there would be no war.”

Zakzaky’s daughter:

No factor can prevent organizing Intl. Quds Day in Nigeria

Suhaila El-Zakzaky Daughter of Nigeria's top Shia cleric Sheikh Ibrahim al-Zakzaky said that no factor can prevent organizing International Quds Day in Nigeria.

Speaking in an interview with Fars News Agency (FNA) on Friday, the daughter of leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) said that Sheikh Ibrahim al-Zakzaky and his followers considered supporting the oppressed people of Palestine as their duty.

She reiterated that no factor can prevent magnificent organization of International Day of Quds in Nigeria.

Zionist regime must be forced to accept CPCW: Iran UN envoy

Iran's permanent Ambassador to the United Nations called for the full, effective and nondiscriminatory implementation of the Convention on the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (CPCW).

Speaking in a meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) held on Thursday regarding the chemical weapons in Syria, Majid Takht-Ravanchi stressed that Zionist regime must be compelled to accede to this Convention.

Pointing to this issue that Islamic Republic of Iran is the biggest victim of the widespread use of chemical weapons in the contemporary history of the world, Takht-Ravanchi stated that Islamic Republic of Iran once again strongly condemns the use of chemical weapons by anyone, anywhere and under any circumstance.

IRGC statement:

Flames of Palestinian Intifada, Resistance not to be put out

On the occasion of International Quds Day, Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) issued a statement on Thu. and reiterated that flames of Palestinian Intifada and Resistance will not be put out.

IRGC called Quds Day as manifestation of unity and amity of the Islamic world in support of Palestine and cause of liberation of Quds, and stressed that flames of the Palestinian Intifada and resistance will not be extinguished.

JCPOA expert groups to start work on drafting agreement

The JCPOA Joint Commission meeting between Iran and P 4+1 ended minutes ago in Vienna and it was decided that the working groups continue the work on the draft agreement immediately.

The talks are held between Iran and the P4+1 on reviving the JCPOA. The two sides have formed two working groups on the possible return of the United States to the deal and lifting of anti-Iran illegal sanctions, which the previous US administration imposed on Iran after moving out from the deal in May 2018, to return Iran back to full compliance with the accord.

