Power balance in Palestine, region 'in favor of Resistance'

While commemorating the International Quds Day, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said that the resistance, unity and amity among Palestinian groups are the only options for the Palestinians in the fight against child-killer and usurper regime of Israel.

He went on to say that Zionists do not understand and observe principles of human rights and democratic plans in any way, adding, “We are all duty bound to assist the Palestinian people in this holy Jihad.”

Ghalibaf reiterated that balance of power in Palestine and the region is in favor of the resistance movement which can bring the Palestinians closer to their causes and ideals more than ever.

He went on to say that realization of this ideal is the duty of all Palestinians, all political, resistance, popular groups and also Islamic Ummah.

The nature and philosophy of the Zionist regime, since its establishment, by the system of domination, has been based on weakening the Muslim world and preventing the unity and amity of the Islamic Ummah, he highlighted.

Despite attempts and pressure to normalize relations between Zionist regime and a few numbers of Arab and Islamic rulers, he said that the Islamic Ummah, all nations of the region, and many governments will not deviate from the liberation of Palestine and the Holy Quds.

He reiterated that undoubtedly, Palestine belongs to the Palestinians and must be governed by their will.

Pointing to the Islamic Republic of Iran's full support for Palestine to ensure maximum national security in the West Asian region, he said that Islamic Republic of Iran, while supporting the resistance discourse, has simultaneously registered a referendum plan in the occupied lands and territories with the participation of all main residents to determine its fate at the United Nations and is pursuing the implementation of this solution.

It is expected that this legitimate initiative will be supported by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Inter-Parliamentary Islamic, Asian and Global Unions, and Non-Aligned Movement as well, Iranian Parliament Speaker Ghalibaf added.

