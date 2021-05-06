  1. Politics
Bubble of Zionists' national security burst: Gen. Salami

TEHRAN, May 06 (MNA) – Emphasizing that the bubble of the Zionists national security has burst, the Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said that currently, the Zionists are in a state of internal decline.

The Zionists are in a state of decline, and this time it seems that the collapse of the Zionist regime is internal, Major General Hossein Salami, the Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Wednesday while speaking in an IRIB TV program.

“Today, we witness the fragility and vulnerability in the Zionist national security system, but even the United States cannot help the Zionist regime”, Salami stressed.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he said, “The enemies sought to weaken the Resistance Front through the assassination of Martyr General Qasem Soleimani, however, today the Resistance is making progress and it is the Unites States who is being weakened in the region.”

He also stressed that the Quds Forces of the IRGC have been managed to create power in Lebanon and Syria; making the Palestinians self-sufficient in power.

