Iran urges identification of Germans' role in sanctions

In a meeting with the German Ambassador to Tehran Hans-Udo Muzel, Secretary-General of Iran's Human Rights Office Ali Bagheri Kani called on Germany to cooperate with the special representatives of the Human Rights Headquarters on the role of German individuals in the sanctions against Iran as well as investigating the situation of Iranian prisoners in Germany.

The Iranian official urged Germany to cooperate in investigating the situation of Iranian prisoners in Germany, as well as the role of German individuals in imposing oppressive sanctions against the Iranian people, especially the sanctions on humanitarian issues such as imports of medicine, medical equipment, and food to Iran.

Referring to Iran's Election to UN Women's Body, Bagheri Kani underlined that the rights of Palestinian, Yemeni, Iraqi, and Syrian women and girls who have been abused by the occupiers, aggressors, and terrorists should be on the agenda of the international human rights authorities.

He added that supporting the rights of Iranian women and girls, violated by the harsh US and European sanctions, is an important mission for Iran as a new member of the UN Women's Body.

HJ/5206770