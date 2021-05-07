There is no such thing as ‘Deal of Century’: Amir-Abdollahian

Speaking in a TV program aired on IRIB Channel 2 on Thursday, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian stated that a combination of factors has caused the Zionists to face deadlocks and major challenges in the occupied lands and territories in several ways.

Firstly, in the field of security, Zionists, in decades and specially in the recent years, tried to maintain their ground security against the Palestinian forces by building concrete walls around themselves and in a way created a large prison around themselves, he added.

In the air defense dimension, Zionist regime claimed to have been equipped with the Iron Dome defense system to ensure their air security, he said, adding that its air defense system showed that it is made of paper.

Pointing to this issue that the Zionist regime is facing a social dead-end and a social crisis within the occupied lands and territories, Amir-Abdollahian added that concurrent with the spread of the coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic, and deterioration of living conditions of its people, events and demonstrations took place there.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to the amicable and good relations between Iran and other countries, and said that amicable relations between Iran and other Arab countries including Syria, Iraq and Lebanon shows that there is no problem with Iranian-Arab relations.

The Zionists are not in a position to make such a deal with a big country like Iran and its allies, Iranian Parliament Speaker’s Special Aide for the International Affairs added.

