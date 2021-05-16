Israeli regime only understands language of resistance

The following is the full text of the Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif's address to a virtual emergency meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) amid the escalation of a new round of conflict between the Palestinian resistance forces and the Israeli regime's military in the occupied Palestinian territories on Sunday:

بسم الله الرحمن الرحیم

Mr. Chairman,

Distinguished brothers and sisters,

السلام علیکم و رحمه الله و برکاته

Allow me to begin by thanking you for organizing this timely meeting as we witness the most heinous crimes being perpetrated against our brothers and sisters by Zionist forces in occupied Palestine.

Innocent men, women and children are being massacred by the deadliest and most sophisticated weapons. Homes are being demolished while their residents are trapped inside. Whatever remains of the infrastructure in Gaza—including power and water supply—is effectively destroyed.

We are facing blatant and systematic violations of human rights, humanitarian law and international law.

The massacre of Palestinian children today follows the purported “normalization.” This criminal and genocidal regime has once again proven that friendly gestures only aggravate its atrocities. The sole aim of Israel’s hypocritical gestures is to divide Muslims and isolate the people of Palestine. Make no mistake: Israel only understands the language of resistance and the people of Palestine are fully entitled to the right to defend themselves and to defy the bullying of this racist regime.

These barbaric acts have proven once again that the only peaceful path to peace in Palestine is the holding of a referendum among all residents of Palestine, including displaced Palestinians and refugees.

It must not be forgotten that Palestine is not only an Arab or Islamic issue, but also an international dilemma. The crimes committed against the innocent Palestinian people over decades weigh heavy on the conscience of humanity. The international community therefore has a duty to condemn the Israeli regime in the strongest terms and compel it to end the destruction and siege of Gaza.

We should continue to work actively in the United Nations to urgently convene an emergency session of the General Assembly to address this issue.

Moreover, the abhorrent approach of some Western governments in equating victims and culprits compels us to look at our shortcomings in pressing our common cause.

We should devise an "institutionalized" legal and political campaign against this apartheid Zionist regime at regional and international levels.

A professional international watchdog should be established to monitor and report on the crimes perpetrated against Palestinian people. These crimes must be documented and reported with the aim of bringing culprits to justice.

We should also pass domestic legislation and a resolution by this organization recognizing that Israel is an apartheid regime.

Furthermore, the criminal acts of Israel should be recognized as genocide and crimes against humanity by both domestic legislation and OIC resolutions.

And, member-states should extend the jurisdiction of their national tribunals to include the prosecution of criminals perpetrating war crimes, genocide and crimes against humanity in the Palestinian occupied territories.

Mr. Chairman,

Dear friends

The Islamic Republic of Iran, as always, extends its hand of friendship to all of you. We are prepared to set aside all differences and unite in defending the rights of the people of Palestine by resorting to every legitimate political and legal tool.

Thank you.

KI/PR