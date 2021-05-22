Palestinians' victory showing Resistance entered new phase

Issuing a statement, the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran congratulated the victory of Palestinians over Zionists in the battle of Saif al-Quds.

The following is the text of the statement:

The battle of Saif al-Quds, following the holy movement of the oppressed people of Palestine, once again forced the usurping Zionist regime to retreat and accept defeat several times.

The victory of the oppressed people of Palestine in the twelve-day battle with the Zionist enemy proved the divine promise in the victory of right over wrong.

Undoubtedly, the Resistance will continue until the final victory and liberation of holy Al-Quds.

The victory showed that Resistance on the battlefield against the usurpers and the Zionist regime's coercion has entered a new phase.

Certainly, with the continuation of the Resistance and the unity of Palestine, the destruction of the oppressive regimes has come closer.

