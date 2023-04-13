Iran calls for intl. unity against criminal regime of Israel

Palestine and the holy Al Quds have become a symbol of the unity of the Islamic world and a symbol of all freedom-seeking nations, said the statement released by the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs a day ahead of the occasion of International Quds Day on Thursday.

This year, hundreds of millions of justice-seeking and freedom-loving people will rise up all over the world, and they will demand the liberation of Palestine not only as the first issue of the Islamic world but also as the most obvious example of gross violation of human rights and international laws and regulations, the statement furhetr read.

While the Zionist terrorists have martyred around one hundred Palestinians including children and women in the first three months of the new year alone, the Western states who claim to be human rights advocates but in fact are supporters of the Zionist regime, including the United States and a number of European countries, with their shameful silence against these crimes have become the biggest backers of terrorism, it added.

Emphasizing the principled policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in supporting the Palestinian resistance and the need to effectively confront the crimes of the Zionist regime, the statement called on the Muslim governments and nations and the freedom-seeking people of the world to unite against this criminal regime and to support the oppressed Palestinian nation.

RHM/5753476