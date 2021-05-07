Flames of Palestinian Intifada, Resistance not to be put out

On the occasion of International Quds Day, Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) issued a statement on Thu. and reiterated that flames of Palestinian Intifada and Resistance will not be put out.

IRGC called Quds Day as manifestation of unity and amity of the Islamic world in support of Palestine and cause of liberation of Quds, and stressed that flames of the Palestinian Intifada and resistance will not be extinguished.

With the elapse of more than four decades since the wise and strategic move initiated by the founding father of the Islamic Revolution the late Imam Khomeini (RA) in naming the International Quds Day and in fact presenting the doctrine of saving Palestine, Palestinian people and Intifada (Uprising) in Quds have overcome the chain of conspiracies and plots waged by the fake Zionist regime.

During these years, Palestinian people, stronger than any other historical periods, continue their resistance and perseverance relying upon its native capabilities and potentials and have put the brutal and criminal Zionist regime on the brink of full extinction, the statement is read.

The malicious and criminal plots of compromise, ranging from Camp David Accord to the Deal of Century, with the aim of realizing sinister and malicious goal of the Zionist regime in ensuring security for the usurper and child-killing regime of Israel and extinguishing the flames of intifada and Palestinian resistance as well as normalization of ties of the Zionist regime with some treacherous Arab governments have been doomed to failure, the statement added.

While honoring and respecting the sublime status of martyrs of Palestinian Intifada and commemorating the name and memory of IRGC’s Quds Force Commander Martyr Qassem Soleimani, who took giant stride in the liberation of Al-Quds, IRGC added that resultant and outcome of the current developments in the region indicate that Zionist regime has been put on the brink of complete annihilation.

