Battle to be continued until liberation of Al-Quds: Hamas

On the occasion of the arrival of the International Day of Quds, leaders of the Axis of Resistance in separate speeches emphasized their support for Al-Quds and Al-Aqsa Mosque and stressed the need to confront the malicious movements of the Zionist regime.

Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas' Political Bureau pointed out that Quds is the Qibla of hearts of the Islamic Ummah and will remain forever.

Today, Quds is facing great changes and the calamities have reached the worst and most dangerous state, he said, adding that efforts of Judaization and suppression of Palestinian lands and territories continue, and occupiers are seeking the division of Al-Aqsa Mosque in every aspect.

Turning to the popular uprising in Bab al-Amoud in the occupied lands and territories and their confrontation with the Zionists after their movements, he said that there is no compromise and surrender in the battle of will, identity and defense of Al-Aqsa Mosque and Quds.

“Victory belongs to us, the future belongs to us, our land and the occupiers have no place in Palestine. Our nation will not allow the encroachment on Al-Quds and will move towards complete annihilation of occupiers with utmost power and might,” Hamas Political Leader added.

Abdul-Malik al-Houthi leader of Yemen's Ansarullah movement was the other speaker who said that the International Day of Quds is an important occasion for the uprising of the Islamic Ummah and increase of responsibility towards the central issue of the Islamic Ummah. The Yemeni nation is not impartial in the battle of the Islamic Ummah and on the issue of the Islamic Ummah as well as confronting the enemy of Muslims while it (Yemen) is at the central part of the battle.

MA/5205282