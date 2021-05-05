Rouhani terms Israel as most criminal regime in past decades

Quds Day is one of the honors of the Islamic Republic of Iran and one of the testaments of Imam Khomeini, the founder of the Islamic Revolution, Iranian President Hasan Rouhani said in the cabinet session on Wednesday.

Rouhnai termed the Zionists as the enemies of the region and its security, the enemies of the Palestinian nation, the murders who displaced millions of civilians.

He went on to say that during the past decades, nobody has been such criminal as the Zionists are.

Saying that the Zionists have always hated the Islamic Revolution, Imam Khomeini, and the Iranian nation, Rouhani added, “Following the victory of the Islamic Revolution the Zionists resorted to many conspiracies to overthrow the revolution.”

Referring to Trump’s move of withdrawing from Iran’s nuclear deal and imposing economic war against the Iranian nation, Rouhani said, “It was the Zionist who tempted Trump to do such a thing, claiming that the Islamic Republic of Iran would not last more than three months under pressures.”

“However, with the resistance and patience of the Iranian nation we achieved victory in the economic war”, he also added.

Today is a sad day for the Zionist Regime because both the economic war against the Iranian nation and the attempts to put a division between Iran and regional countries is facing failure, added the Iranian president.

Elsewhere in his remark, he spoke about the sanctions, saying that through unity, the unilateral sanctions will be lifted soon.

Americans know that they have no other way but to enforce the law and regulations, Rouhani stressed.

Today, everyone in the world acknowledges that the full implementation of JCPOA is the only way to maintain peace and security in the region and the world.

RHM/FNA14000215000193