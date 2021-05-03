Iran snatches 4 medals at Karate 1-Premier League in Lisbon

Zabiollah Poorshab won a gold at the Male Kumite -84kg category as he won by injury of his opponent Ryutaro Araga from Japan in the final, the Tehran Times reported.

Bahman Asgari lost to Luigi Busa from Italy 3-0 in the final match of the Male Kumite -75 kg.

Hamideh Abbasali and Sajad Ganjzadeh also claimed two bronzes at the competition.

Abbasali won a bronze medal at the Female Kumite 68+ Kg. She defeated world champion Eleni Chatziliadou of Greece 3-1.

Ganjzadeh also defeated Mehdi Filali from France 3-2 at the Male Kumite 84+ Kg bronze medal match.

The competition brought nearly 769 athletes from 87 countries together.

HJ/PR