Iran snatches two golds medals at Istanbul competitions

Sajad Ganzjadeh beat Ryzvan Talibov of Ukraine 7-0 in the final of the Male Kumite +84 kilograms category to win the Iranian team’s first gold medal.

Zabiollah Poorshab achieved the team’s second gold medal after his Kazakh rival, Daniyar Yuldashev withdrew due to the injury in the final match of the Male Kumite +84.

At the Female Kumite -61 Kg, Iran’s Rozita Alipour won a silver medal.

She had to meet world champion Jovana Prekovic of Serbia in the final match but pulled out of the match due to injury.

At the Female Kumite -50 Kg third-place match, Sara Bahmanyar grabbed bronze after beating Kateryna Krayva from Ukraine 4-0.

Aliasghar Asiabari defeated Turkey’s Erman Eltumur 3-0 in the bronze medal match of the Male Kumite -75 Kg.

MR/2470043